Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Stephan Jaeger shot 20-under and finished second the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.
Jaeger's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|2
|65-63-68-68
|-20
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished second after posting a score of 20-under.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Jaeger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T44
|69-69-71-70
|-9
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T48
|72-69-69-69
|-1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|W/D
|74
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T34
|68-70-68-71
|-3
|25.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T39
|76-72-73-74
|+7
|19.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|70
|67-75-76-74
|+8
|6.250
Jaeger's recent performances
- Jaeger's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 34th at the Travelers Championship, where he finished at 3-under.
- He has an average of -0.663 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Jaeger has an average of -0.125 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.302 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Jaeger has averaged -0.493 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.334
|-0.663
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.230
|-0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|41
|0.156
|0.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.228
|-0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.280
|-0.493
Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings
- Jaeger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.334 (147th) in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 305.8 yards ranked 65th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Jaeger sported a 0.230 mark that ranked 56th on TOUR. He ranked 151st with a 63.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Jaeger delivered a 0.228 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025, which placed him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.35, and he ranked 41st by breaking par 22.91% of the time.
- Jaeger accumulated 726 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2025, ranking 58th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
