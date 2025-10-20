Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Jaeger's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 34th at the Travelers Championship, where he finished at 3-under.

He has an average of -0.663 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Jaeger has an average of -0.125 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.302 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.