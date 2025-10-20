PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)



    Stephan Jaeger shot 20-under and finished second the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.

    Latest odds for Jaeger at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Jaeger's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024265-63-68-68-20

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished second after posting a score of 20-under.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Jaeger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4469-69-71-70-9--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4872-69-69-69-1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-76+6--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicW/D74+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-72-2--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3468-70-68-71-325.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC73-76+9--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3976-72-73-74+719.500
    May 18, 2025PGA Championship7067-75-76-74+86.250

    Jaeger's recent performances

    • Jaeger's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 34th at the Travelers Championship, where he finished at 3-under.
    • He has an average of -0.663 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Jaeger has an average of -0.125 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.302 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Jaeger has averaged -0.493 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee147-0.334-0.663
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green560.230-0.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green410.1560.302
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.228-0.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Total770.280-0.493

    Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Jaeger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.334 (147th) in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 305.8 yards ranked 65th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Jaeger sported a 0.230 mark that ranked 56th on TOUR. He ranked 151st with a 63.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Jaeger delivered a 0.228 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025, which placed him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.35, and he ranked 41st by breaking par 22.91% of the time.
    • Jaeger accumulated 726 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2025, ranking 58th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

