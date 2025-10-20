Seamus Power betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Power has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 10-under.

Power has an average of 0.330 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.133 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.