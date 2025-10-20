Seamus Power betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
1 Min Read
Seamus Power of Ireland plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Seamus Power finished tied for 11th at 15-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.
Power's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T11
|72-64-68-65
|-15
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Power's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Power's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|W/D
|76
|+4
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T23
|72-68-70-65
|-9
|--
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T13
|69-62-72-66
|-11
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T11
|72-64-68-65
|-15
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T11
|66-67-69-68
|-18
|--
|Aug. 18, 2024
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T10
|67-70-66-67
|-10
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|T28
|66-70-69-66
|-9
|28.000
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|T37
|69-68-69-71
|-7
|16.000
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T65
|69-67-73-68
|-3
|3.900
Power's recent performances
- Power has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 10-under.
- Power has an average of 0.330 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.133 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Power has averaged 0.398 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Power's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|-0.002
|0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|0.046
|-0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|54
|0.123
|-0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.211
|0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|113
|-0.044
|0.398
Power's advanced stats and rankings
- Power posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.002 (105th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.2 yards ranked 108th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Power sported a 0.046 mark that ranked 91st on TOUR. He ranked 74th with a 66.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Power delivered a 0.123 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 54th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Power delivered a -0.211 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09, and he ranked 119th by breaking par 21.04% of the time.
- Power has earned 279 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 130th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.