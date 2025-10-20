PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Seamus Power betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Seamus Power of Ireland plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Seamus Power finished tied for 11th at 15-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.

    Latest odds for Power at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Power's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1172-64-68-65-15

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • In Power's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Power's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicW/D76+4--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2372-68-70-65-9--
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPT1369-62-72-66-11--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC68-73-1--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipT1172-64-68-65-15--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1166-67-69-68-18--
    Aug. 18, 2024FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1067-70-66-67-10--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipT2866-70-69-66-928.000
    July 28, 20243M OpenT3769-68-69-71-716.000
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenT6569-67-73-68-33.900

    Power's recent performances

    • Power has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 10-under.
    • Power has an average of 0.330 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.133 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Power has averaged 0.398 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Power's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee105-0.0020.330
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green910.046-0.133
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green540.123-0.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.2110.237
    Average Strokes Gained: Total113-0.0440.398

    Power's advanced stats and rankings

    • Power posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.002 (105th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.2 yards ranked 108th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Power sported a 0.046 mark that ranked 91st on TOUR. He ranked 74th with a 66.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Power delivered a 0.123 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 54th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Power delivered a -0.211 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09, and he ranked 119th by breaking par 21.04% of the time.
    • Power has earned 279 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 130th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

