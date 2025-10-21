Scott Piercy betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Scott Piercy finished tied for 54th at 8-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 23-26 with hopes of improving upon his 2024 performance at the Bank of Utah Championship.
Piercy's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T54
|67-70-69-70
|-8
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Piercy's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 54th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Piercy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|68-71-70-68
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T26
|68-71-74-68
|-7
|19.289
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T55
|71-68-71-68
|-6
|5.700
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|W/D
|74
|+3
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
Piercy's recent performances
- Piercy has finished in the top-20 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
- Piercy has an average of -0.142 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.055 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.418 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Piercy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.236
|-0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.286
|0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.003
|0.374
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.049
|0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.470
|0.418
Piercy's advanced stats and rankings
- Piercy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.236 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 301.0 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Piercy has a -0.286 mark. He has a 59.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Piercy has delivered a 0.049 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 27.82, and he breaks par 22.47% of the time.
- Piercy ranks 194th with 53 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Piercy as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.