PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
JUST NOW

Scott Piercy betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Scott Piercy finished tied for 54th at 8-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 23-26 with hopes of improving upon his 2024 performance at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Latest odds for Piercy at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Piercy's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5467-70-69-70-8

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • In Piercy's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 54th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Piercy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC75-68-1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT1468-71-70-68-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-77+8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2668-71-74-68-719.289
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC70-74E--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT5571-68-71-68-65.700
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipW/D74+3--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-71+1--

    Piercy's recent performances

    • Piercy has finished in the top-20 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
    • Piercy has an average of -0.142 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.055 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.418 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Piercy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.236-0.142
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.2860.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0030.374
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.0490.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.4700.418

    Piercy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Piercy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.236 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 301.0 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Piercy has a -0.286 mark. He has a 59.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Piercy has delivered a 0.049 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 27.82, and he breaks par 22.47% of the time.
    • Piercy ranks 194th with 53 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Piercy as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Oct 21, 2025

    Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Oct 21, 2025

    Maverick McNealy betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Oct 21, 2025

    John Pak betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Baycurrent Classic

    1

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    -19

    1

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    2

    Max Greyserman
    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    -18

    2

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    3

    Michael Thorbjornsen
    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    3

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Takumi Kanaya
    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -9

    -14

    T4

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -9

    T4

    Rico Hoey
    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    -14

    T4

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -7

    -14

    T4

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -7
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW