Kihei Akina betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Kihei Akina missed the cut at 4-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.
Akina's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-69
|-4
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Akina's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Akina's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
Akina's recent performances
- Akina's best finish over his last ten appearances was at the Black Desert Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 4-under.
- Akina has an average of 0.920 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.060 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Akina has averaged 0.135 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Akina's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.920
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-1.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.135
Akina's advanced stats and rankings
- Akina posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.920 in his past five tournaments, showing strength in his driving game.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Akina posted a -1.060 mark in his past five tournaments, indicating room for improvement with his iron play.
- On the greens, Akina delivered a 1.308 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, demonstrating solid putting performance.
All stats in this article are accurate for Akina as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
