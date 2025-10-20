PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Kihei Akina betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Kihei Akina missed the cut at 4-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.

    Latest odds for Akina at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Akina's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC69-69-4

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • In Akina's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Akina's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-69-4--

    Akina's recent performances

    • Akina's best finish over his last ten appearances was at the Black Desert Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 4-under.
    • Akina has an average of 0.920 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.060 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Akina has averaged 0.135 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Akina's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.920
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---1.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.308
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.135

    Akina's advanced stats and rankings

    • Akina posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.920 in his past five tournaments, showing strength in his driving game.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Akina posted a -1.060 mark in his past five tournaments, indicating room for improvement with his iron play.
    • On the greens, Akina delivered a 1.308 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, demonstrating solid putting performance.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Akina as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

