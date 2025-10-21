PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
50M AGO

Sahith Theegala betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Sahith Theegala has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort from Oct. 23-26 with hopes of making his mark in this $6 million event.

    Latest odds for Theegala at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • This is Theegala's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Theegala's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2768-67-70-72-7--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3868-70-75-69-6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-74+6--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-68-2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC75-74+7--
    June 1, 2025The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-77+7--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipW/D69-71-78+8--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1863-69-64-71-2115.542
    April 20, 2025RBC Heritage6975-68-73-69+16.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2972-72-73-71E37.000

    Theegala's recent performances

    • Theegala has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for eighteenth with a score of 21-under.
    • Theegala has an average of -0.357 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.598 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Theegala has averaged 0.039 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee129-0.199-0.357
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green135-0.1940.598
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green96-0.0250.265
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting128-0.166-0.467
    Average Strokes Gained: Total149-0.5850.039

    Theegala's advanced stats and rankings

    • Theegala posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.199 (129th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranked 93rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Theegala sported a -0.194 mark that ranked 135th on TOUR. He ranked 138th with a 64.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Theegala delivered a -0.166 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 66th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranked 98th by breaking par 21.54% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Oct 21, 2025

    Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Oct 21, 2025

    Tommy Sharp betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Oct 21, 2025

    Doc Redman betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Baycurrent Classic

    1

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    -19

    1

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    2

    Max Greyserman
    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    -18

    2

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    3

    Michael Thorbjornsen
    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    3

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Takumi Kanaya
    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -9

    -14

    T4

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -9

    T4

    Rico Hoey
    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    -14

    T4

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -7

    -14

    T4

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -7
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW