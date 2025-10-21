Sahith Theegala betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Sahith Theegala has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort from Oct. 23-26 with hopes of making his mark in this $6 million event.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Theegala's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Theegala's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T27
|68-67-70-72
|-7
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T38
|68-70-75-69
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|June 1, 2025
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|W/D
|69-71-78
|+8
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|63-69-64-71
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|69
|75-68-73-69
|+1
|6.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T29
|72-72-73-71
|E
|37.000
Theegala's recent performances
- Theegala has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for eighteenth with a score of 21-under.
- Theegala has an average of -0.357 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.598 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala has averaged 0.039 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|129
|-0.199
|-0.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|135
|-0.194
|0.598
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|96
|-0.025
|0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.166
|-0.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-0.585
|0.039
Theegala's advanced stats and rankings
- Theegala posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.199 (129th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranked 93rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Theegala sported a -0.194 mark that ranked 135th on TOUR. He ranked 138th with a 64.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Theegala delivered a -0.166 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 66th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranked 98th by breaking par 21.54% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.