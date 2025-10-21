Sahith Theegala betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Theegala has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for eighteenth with a score of 21-under.

Theegala has an average of -0.357 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.598 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.