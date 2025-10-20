PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Ryo Hisatsune finished tied for 25th at 13-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.

    Latest odds for Hisatsune at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Hisatsune's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2567-70-67-67-13

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • In Hisatsune's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Hisatsune's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT7278-71-73-69+7--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4868-69-69-74-8--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1369-70-69-70-10--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-76+7--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-69-1--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-77+7--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT6068-68-73-71-44.9
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6067-67-74-71-94.4
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT4768-69-67-69-79.0
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT666-67-71-69-786.0

    Hisatsune's recent performances

    • Hisatsune has finished in the top-10 once and in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of seven-under.
    • Hisatsune has an average of 0.102 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.904 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee770.1130.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green660.172-0.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green470.140-0.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting127-0.136-0.770
    Average Strokes Gained: Total760.288-0.904

    Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hisatsune posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.113 (77th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.7 yards ranked 128th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sported a 0.172 mark that ranked 66th on TOUR. He ranked 38th with a 68.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hisatsune delivered a -0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.34, and he ranked 149th by breaking par 20.07% of the time.
    • Hisatsune has earned 504 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 84th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

