Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Hisatsune has finished in the top-10 once and in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of seven-under.

Hisatsune has an average of 0.102 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.