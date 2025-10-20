Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Ryo Hisatsune finished tied for 25th at 13-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.
Hisatsune's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T25
|67-70-67-67
|-13
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Hisatsune's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Hisatsune's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T72
|78-71-73-69
|+7
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T48
|68-69-69-74
|-8
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T13
|69-70-69-70
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+7
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-77
|+7
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T60
|68-68-73-71
|-4
|4.9
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T60
|67-67-74-71
|-9
|4.4
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T47
|68-69-67-69
|-7
|9.0
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|66-67-71-69
|-7
|86.0
Hisatsune's recent performances
- Hisatsune has finished in the top-10 once and in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of seven-under.
- Hisatsune has an average of 0.102 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.904 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.113
|0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.172
|-0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|47
|0.140
|-0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|127
|-0.136
|-0.770
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|76
|0.288
|-0.904
Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
- Hisatsune posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.113 (77th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.7 yards ranked 128th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sported a 0.172 mark that ranked 66th on TOUR. He ranked 38th with a 68.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hisatsune delivered a -0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.34, and he ranked 149th by breaking par 20.07% of the time.
- Hisatsune has earned 504 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 84th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
