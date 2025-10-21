Ryan Palmer betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Ryan Palmer has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 23-26 with his sights set on a strong debut at this tournament.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- Palmer is competing in the Bank of Utah Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Palmer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
Palmer's recent performances
- Palmer had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he missed the cut with a score of two-under.
- Palmer has an average of -0.250 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.958 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Palmer has averaged -1.834 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Palmer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.094
|-0.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.536
|-0.958
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.190
|0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.044
|-0.834
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.865
|-1.834
Palmer's advanced stats and rankings
- Palmer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.094 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.7 yards reflects his consistent power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Palmer has a -1.536 mark. He has a 60.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Palmer has delivered a -1.044 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.20, and he has broken par 18.43% of the time.
- Palmer currently sits 206th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 26 points earned this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
