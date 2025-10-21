PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Ryan Palmer betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Ryan Palmer has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 23-26 with his sights set on a strong debut at this tournament.

    Latest odds for Palmer at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • Palmer is competing in the Bank of Utah Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Palmer's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC68-72-2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC73-78+9--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC75-69E--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC74-71+5--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-73+5--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-74+6--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-72-2--

    Palmer's recent performances

    • Palmer had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he missed the cut with a score of two-under.
    • Palmer has an average of -0.250 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.958 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Palmer has averaged -1.834 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Palmer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.094-0.250
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.536-0.958
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.1900.208
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.044-0.834
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.865-1.834

    Palmer's advanced stats and rankings

    • Palmer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.094 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.7 yards reflects his consistent power off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Palmer has a -1.536 mark. He has a 60.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Palmer has delivered a -1.044 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.20, and he has broken par 18.43% of the time.
    • Palmer currently sits 206th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 26 points earned this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

