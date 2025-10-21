Ryan Gerard betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Ryan Gerard will make his debut at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 in the Bank of Utah Championship. This marks Gerard's first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Gerard's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Gerard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T27
|70-72-68-67
|-7
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|44
|75-76-72-71
|+14
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T44
|70-69-73-66
|-2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|74
|67-70-75-73
|+5
|2.600
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T41
|67-68-68-73
|-12
|13.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T54
|70-71-69-72
|+2
|10.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T50
|72-74-69-79
|+14
|13.050
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T23
|76-69-72-74
|+3
|45.000
Gerard's recent performances
- Gerard had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for 23rd with a score of 3-over.
- Gerard has an average of -0.021 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.035 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Gerard has an average of -0.089 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.888 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gerard has averaged -1.033 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.185
|-0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.408
|-0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|85
|0.013
|-0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.291
|-0.888
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.314
|-1.033
Gerard's advanced stats and rankings
- Gerard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.185 (61st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.1 yards ranks 96th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard sports a 0.408 mark that ranks 30th on TOUR. He ranks 133rd with a 64.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gerard has delivered a -0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranks 121st by breaking par 21.01% of the time.
- Gerard has earned 1,158 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 31st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
