Ryan Gerard betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Ryan Gerard will make his debut at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 in the Bank of Utah Championship. This marks Gerard's first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Gerard at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • This is Gerard's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Gerard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2770-72-68-67-7--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship4475-76-72-71+14--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4470-69-73-66-2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-73+1--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish Open7467-70-75-73+52.600
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4167-68-68-73-1213.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5470-71-69-72+210.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5072-74-69-79+1413.050
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2376-69-72-74+345.000

    Gerard's recent performances

    • Gerard had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for 23rd with a score of 3-over.
    • Gerard has an average of -0.021 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.035 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Gerard has an average of -0.089 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.888 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gerard has averaged -1.033 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee610.185-0.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.408-0.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green850.013-0.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting146-0.291-0.888
    Average Strokes Gained: Total720.314-1.033

    Gerard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gerard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.185 (61st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.1 yards ranks 96th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard sports a 0.408 mark that ranks 30th on TOUR. He ranks 133rd with a 64.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gerard has delivered a -0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranks 121st by breaking par 21.01% of the time.
    • Gerard has earned 1,158 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 31st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

