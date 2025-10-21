Ryan Gerard betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Gerard had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for 23rd with a score of 3-over.

Gerard has an average of -0.021 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.035 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Gerard has an average of -0.089 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.888 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.