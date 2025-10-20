PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Rico Hoey betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays a shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Rico Hoey finished tied for 21st at 14-under in his last appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with hopes of climbing the leaderboard at the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.

    Latest odds for Hoey at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Hoey's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2166-69-68-67-14

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • In Hoey's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Hoey's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT468-68-71-63-14--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-77+1--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT968-68-72-68-12--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6767-68-72-73E3.300
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5768-65-74-68-95.300
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT3468-67-73-72E12.133
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1166-69-68-66-1558.714
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-72-1--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT3666-69-64-72-917.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT6672-68-74-69+33.500

    Hoey's recent performances

    • Hoey has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 14-under.
    • Hoey has an average of 0.557 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.089 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.290 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoey has averaged 0.414 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee30.6690.557
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110.5841.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green93-0.0170.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting171-1.068-1.290
    Average Strokes Gained: Total860.1690.414

    Hoey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.669 (third) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.6 yards ranked 41st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey sported a 0.584 mark that ranked 11th on TOUR. He ranked second with a 72.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoey delivered a -1.068 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 171st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 170th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.06, and he ranked 34th by breaking par 23.21% of the time.
    • Hoey has earned 376 FedExCup Regular Season points (106th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

