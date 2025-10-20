Rico Hoey betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Hoey has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 14-under.

Hoey has an average of 0.557 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 1.089 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -1.290 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.