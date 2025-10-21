PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Ricky Castillo betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ricky Castillo of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 02, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Ricky Castillo has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with hopes of making his mark at this Utah tournament.

    Latest odds for Castillo at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • This marks Castillo's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Castillo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3071-69-73-68-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2365-67-70-69-936.375
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC65-73-4--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT3472-68-70-70E12.133
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC67-78+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-73-1--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC64-74-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5968-70-67-77+24.600
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3770-69-71-69-59.645

    Castillo's recent performances

    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 23rd with a score of 9-under.
    • Castillo has an average of 0.216 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.142 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Castillo has an average of 0.140 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.335 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Castillo has averaged 0.833 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee260.3520.216
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green800.1220.142
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green460.1430.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting141-0.2610.335
    Average Strokes Gained: Total670.3550.833

    Castillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Castillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.352 (26th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.3 yards ranked 24th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo sported a 0.122 mark that ranked 80th on TOUR. He ranked 21st with a 69.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Castillo delivered a -0.261 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 134th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26, and he ranked 83rd by breaking par 21.83% of the time.
    • Castillo has earned 324 FedExCup Regular Season points (116th) this season and maintained a 13.65% Bogey Avoidance rate (16th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

