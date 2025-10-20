Quade Cummins betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Quade Cummins has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 for the first time in recent memory at this Utah tournament.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Cummins' first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Cummins' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 5, 2024
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
Cummins' recent performances
- Cummins has no top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he missed the cut with a score of 5-under.
- Cummins has an average of -0.547 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.424 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cummins has averaged -0.993 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cummins' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|110
|-0.027
|-0.547
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-0.234
|-0.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|115
|-0.077
|-0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|45
|0.193
|-0.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.144
|-0.993
Cummins' advanced stats and rankings
- Cummins posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.027 (110th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranked 77th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cummins sported a -0.234 mark that ranked 141st on TOUR. He ranked 114th with a 65.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cummins delivered a 0.193 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 45th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52, and he ranked 115th by breaking par 21.13% of the time.
- Cummins earned 217 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 145th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cummins as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
