Preston Summerhays betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Preston Summerhays hits his tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Compliance Solutions Championship at The Patriot Golf Club on October 3, 2025 in Owasso, Oklahoma. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Preston Summerhays will make his first appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his sights set on a strong showing in this $6 million event.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Summerhays' first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Summerhays' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-80
|+18
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
Summerhays' recent performances
- His best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Valero Texas Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 3-over.
- Summerhays has an average of 0.312 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.922 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Summerhays has averaged -1.781 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Summerhays' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.081
|0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.789
|-0.922
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-1.506
|-0.668
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.174
|-0.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-3.203
|-1.781
Summerhays' advanced stats and rankings
- Summerhays posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.081 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.3 yards reflects his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Summerhays sports a -1.789 mark. He maintains a 51.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Summerhays delivers a 0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averages 29.33 Putts Per Round, and he breaks par 16.67% of the time with a 31.48% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Summerhays as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
