PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Dylan Wu betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Dylan Wu finished 69th at two-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.

    Latest odds for Wu at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Wu's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20246968-69-74-75+2

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • In Wu's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished 69th after posting a score of two-over.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Wu's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC68-76+2--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4768-71-71-69-5--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1469-65-72-67-15--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC69-71-2--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert Championship6968-69-74-75+2--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-73+4--
    July 28, 20243M OpenT5369-68-75-68-46.050
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipT3167-68-70-69-1414.311

    Wu's recent performances

    • Wu had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 15-under.
    • Wu has an average of -0.375 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.117 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu has an average of 0.051 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu has averaged -0.516 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.332-0.375
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.085-0.117
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0920.051
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.303-0.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.627-0.516

    Wu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.332 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.8 yards shows his length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wu has a -0.085 mark. He has a 66.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Wu has delivered a -0.303 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.29, and he breaks par 20.75% of the time with a 15.69% Bogey Avoidance rate.
    • Wu currently ranks 170th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 129 points this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Oct 21, 2025

    Ryan Palmer betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Oct 21, 2025

    Doc Redman betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Oct 21, 2025

    Quade Cummins betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Baycurrent Classic

    1

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    -19

    1

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    2

    Max Greyserman
    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    -18

    2

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    3

    Michael Thorbjornsen
    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    3

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Takumi Kanaya
    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -9

    -14

    T4

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -9

    T4

    Rico Hoey
    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    -14

    T4

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -7

    -14

    T4

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -7
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW