Dylan Wu betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Dylan Wu finished 69th at two-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.
Wu's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|69
|68-69-74-75
|+2
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Wu's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished 69th after posting a score of two-over.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Wu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T47
|68-71-71-69
|-5
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T14
|69-65-72-67
|-15
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|69
|68-69-74-75
|+2
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|T53
|69-68-75-68
|-4
|6.050
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|T31
|67-68-70-69
|-14
|14.311
Wu's recent performances
- Wu had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 15-under.
- Wu has an average of -0.375 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.117 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has an average of 0.051 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has averaged -0.516 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.332
|-0.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.085
|-0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.092
|0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.303
|-0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.627
|-0.516
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.332 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.8 yards shows his length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wu has a -0.085 mark. He has a 66.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wu has delivered a -0.303 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.29, and he breaks par 20.75% of the time with a 15.69% Bogey Avoidance rate.
- Wu currently ranks 170th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 129 points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
