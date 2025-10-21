Dylan Wu betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Wu had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 15-under.

Wu has an average of -0.375 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.117 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Wu has an average of 0.051 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.