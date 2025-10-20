Philip Knowles betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Philip Knowles tees off on the seventh hole during the final round of the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron 2025 at Hillcrest Country Club on August 17, 2025 in Boise, Idaho. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Philip Knowles finished tied for 40th at 11-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with hopes of improving upon his performance from last year's Bank of Utah Championship.
Knowles' recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T40
|74-63-67-69
|-11
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Knowles' most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Knowles' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|69-80
|+5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T41
|72-65-66-72
|-9
|14
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T34
|66-64-75-70
|-13
|19
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-67
|+1
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T64
|70-67-68-73
|-2
|4
Knowles' recent performances
- Knowles had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 13-under.
- He has an average of -0.336 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Knowles has an average of -0.279 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.262 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Knowles has an average of -0.499 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.851 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Knowles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.601
|-0.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.323
|-0.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.187
|0.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.843
|-0.499
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.581
|-0.851
Knowles' advanced stats and rankings
- Knowles has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.601 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.1 yards shows his length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knowles has recorded a -0.323 mark. He has hit 63.01% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Knowles has delivered a -0.843 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.87 putts per round, and he has broken par 19.30% of the time with a bogey avoidance rate of 17.11%.
- Knowles currently sits 187th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 64 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Knowles as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
