31M AGO

Philip Knowles betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Philip Knowles tees off on the seventh hole during the final round of the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron 2025 at Hillcrest Country Club on August 17, 2025 in Boise, Idaho. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Philip Knowles tees off on the seventh hole during the final round of the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron 2025 at Hillcrest Country Club on August 17, 2025 in Boise, Idaho. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Philip Knowles finished tied for 40th at 11-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with hopes of improving upon his performance from last year's Bank of Utah Championship.

    Latest odds for Knowles at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Knowles' recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4074-63-67-69-11

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • In Knowles' most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Knowles' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC69-80+5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-75+8--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4172-65-66-72-914
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3466-64-75-70-1319
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC74-67+1--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-72+2--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-72+2--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC75-71+2--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT6470-67-68-73-24

    Knowles' recent performances

    • Knowles had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 13-under.
    • He has an average of -0.336 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Knowles has an average of -0.279 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.262 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Knowles has an average of -0.499 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.851 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Knowles' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.601-0.336
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.323-0.279
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.1870.262
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.843-0.499
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.581-0.851

    Knowles' advanced stats and rankings

    • Knowles has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.601 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.1 yards shows his length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knowles has recorded a -0.323 mark. He has hit 63.01% of greens in regulation.
    • On the greens, Knowles has delivered a -0.843 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.87 putts per round, and he has broken par 19.30% of the time with a bogey avoidance rate of 17.11%.
    • Knowles currently sits 187th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 64 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Knowles as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

