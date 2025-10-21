PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
20M AGO

Paul Peterson betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Paul Peterson of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 02, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Paul Peterson has not competed in the tournament in the last five years and will tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course from Oct. 23-26. He'll be making his return to the Bank of Utah Championship looking to make an impact at the Utah venue.

    Latest odds for Peterson at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • Peterson has not competed in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Peterson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-78+2--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT5565-71-73-68-35.600
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-68-4--
    July 13, 2025ISCO Championship267-68-67-69-9165.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-69-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6068-70-69-72-94.400
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5265-70-70-69-66.257
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-71+1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-72-2--

    Peterson's recent performances

    • Peterson has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished second with a score of 9-under.
    • Peterson has an average of -0.169 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.878 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Peterson has averaged -0.536 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150-0.347-0.169
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.163-0.878
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green550.1210.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.3110.340
    Average Strokes Gained: Total119-0.078-0.536

    Peterson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Peterson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.347 (150th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 283.6 yards ranked 169th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Peterson sported a -0.163 mark that ranked 132nd on TOUR. He ranked 67th with a 67.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Peterson delivered a 0.311 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.56, and he ranked 75th by breaking par 22.01% of the time.
    • Peterson earned 291 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 125th in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

