Paul Peterson betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Paul Peterson of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 02, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Paul Peterson has not competed in the tournament in the last five years and will tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course from Oct. 23-26. He'll be making his return to the Bank of Utah Championship looking to make an impact at the Utah venue.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- Peterson has not competed in the tournament in the past five years.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Peterson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-78
|+2
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T55
|65-71-73-68
|-3
|5.600
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|2
|67-68-67-69
|-9
|165.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T60
|68-70-69-72
|-9
|4.400
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T52
|65-70-70-69
|-6
|6.257
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
Peterson's recent performances
- Peterson has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished second with a score of 9-under.
- Peterson has an average of -0.169 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.878 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Peterson has averaged -0.536 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|150
|-0.347
|-0.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.163
|-0.878
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|55
|0.121
|0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.311
|0.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.078
|-0.536
Peterson's advanced stats and rankings
- Peterson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.347 (150th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 283.6 yards ranked 169th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Peterson sported a -0.163 mark that ranked 132nd on TOUR. He ranked 67th with a 67.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Peterson delivered a 0.311 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.56, and he ranked 75th by breaking par 22.01% of the time.
- Peterson earned 291 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 125th in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
