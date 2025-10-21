PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Patrick Rodgers finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under at last year's Bank of Utah Championship. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.

    Latest odds for Rodgers at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Rodgers' recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1168-69-67-65-15

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Rodgers' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT6277-70-72-68+3--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3871-68-70-68-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1570-63-71-65-1152.000
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC67-71-4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-71-3--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC67-71-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2866-72-71-68-325.813

    Rodgers' recent performances

    • Rodgers has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 11-under.
    • Rodgers has an average of 0.205 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.826 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.414 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.694 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rodgers has averaged -0.077 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1000.0220.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.1000.826
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green700.063-0.414
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting810.081-0.694
    Average Strokes Gained: Total970.066-0.077

    Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

    • Rodgers posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.022 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.2 yards ranked 51st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sported a -0.100 mark that ranked 118th on TOUR. He ranked 144th with a 64.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the green, Rodgers delivered a 0.063 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 70th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Rodgers delivered a 0.081 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranked 97th by breaking par 21.63% of the time.
    • Rodgers has earned 668 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 63rd.
    • His bogey avoidance rate of 15.74% ranked 90th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

