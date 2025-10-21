Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Patrick Rodgers finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under at last year's Bank of Utah Championship. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.
Rodgers' recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T11
|68-69-67-65
|-15
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Rodgers' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T62
|77-70-72-68
|+3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T38
|71-68-70-68
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T15
|70-63-71-65
|-11
|52.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|66-72-71-68
|-3
|25.813
Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 11-under.
- Rodgers has an average of 0.205 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.826 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.414 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.694 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers has averaged -0.077 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|0.022
|0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.100
|0.826
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|70
|0.063
|-0.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.081
|-0.694
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|0.066
|-0.077
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.022 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.2 yards ranked 51st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sported a -0.100 mark that ranked 118th on TOUR. He ranked 144th with a 64.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Rodgers delivered a 0.063 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 70th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Rodgers delivered a 0.081 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranked 97th by breaking par 21.63% of the time.
- Rodgers has earned 668 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 63rd.
- His bogey avoidance rate of 15.74% ranked 90th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
