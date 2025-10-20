Norman Xiong betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Xiong has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 16-under.

Xiong has an average of 0.462 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.