Norman Xiong betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
1 Min Read
Norman Xiong of the United States reacts to his birdie putt on the 14th green during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 02, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Norman Xiong finished tied for 63rd at 4-under in his previous appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.
Xiong's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T63
|69-68-74-69
|-4
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Xiong's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 63rd after posting a score of 4-under.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Xiong's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T64
|67-73-72-72
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T25
|69-65-69-72
|-9
|21.623
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T12
|67-66-68-71
|-16
|32.250
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T40
|68-74-75-73
|+2
|15.500
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|70-71-67
|-8
|--
Xiong's recent performances
- Xiong has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 16-under.
- Xiong has an average of 0.462 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Xiong has averaged 0.020 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Xiong's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.592
|0.462
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.005
|0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.039
|-0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.360
|-0.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.266
|0.020
Xiong's advanced stats and rankings
- Xiong has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.592 in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 313.6 yards provides solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Xiong has sported a -0.005 mark. He has hit 68.60% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Xiong has delivered a -0.360 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.30 putts per round, and he has broken par 24.88% of the time.
- Xiong currently sits 182nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 69 points earned.
All stats in this article are accurate for Xiong as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.