PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
42M AGO

Norman Xiong betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Norman Xiong of the United States reacts to his birdie putt on the 14th green during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 02, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Norman Xiong of the United States reacts to his birdie putt on the 14th green during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 02, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Norman Xiong finished tied for 63rd at 4-under in his previous appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.

    Latest odds for Xiong at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Xiong's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6369-68-74-69-4

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • In Xiong's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 63rd after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Xiong's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT6467-73-72-72-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-71-3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2569-65-69-72-921.623
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1267-66-68-71-1632.250
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT4068-74-75-73+215.500
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC70-71-67-8--

    Xiong's recent performances

    • Xiong has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 16-under.
    • Xiong has an average of 0.462 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Xiong has averaged 0.020 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Xiong's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.5920.462
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.0050.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.039-0.154
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.360-0.299
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.2660.020

    Xiong's advanced stats and rankings

    • Xiong has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.592 in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 313.6 yards provides solid length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Xiong has sported a -0.005 mark. He has hit 68.60% of greens in regulation.
    • On the greens, Xiong has delivered a -0.360 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.30 putts per round, and he has broken par 24.88% of the time.
    • Xiong currently sits 182nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 69 points earned.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Xiong as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Oct 20, 2025

    Maverick McNealy betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Oct 20, 2025

    Doc Redman betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Oct 20, 2025

    Nick Dunlap betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Baycurrent Classic

    1

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    -19

    1

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    2

    Max Greyserman
    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    -18

    2

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    3

    Michael Thorbjornsen
    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    3

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Takumi Kanaya
    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -9

    -14

    T4

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -9

    T4

    Rico Hoey
    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    -14

    T4

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -7

    -14

    T4

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -7
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW