18M AGO

Noah Goodwin betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Noah Goodwin will compete in the Bank of Utah Championship for the first time in at least five years. The tournament runs Oct. 23-26 at Black Desert Resort Golf Course in Ivins, Utah.

    Latest odds for Goodwin at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • This is Goodwin's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Goodwin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2172-65-68-71-12--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2365-71-66-69-936.375
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1068-66-65-67-1872.500
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT5068-73-72-71+44.823
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC71-75+4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-72-2--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1869-67-68-64-1244.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-72+1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-74+3--

    Goodwin's recent performances

    • Goodwin has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 18-under.
    • Goodwin has an average of 0.371 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.400 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Goodwin has averaged 1.215 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Goodwin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee900.0550.371
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green129-0.1600.400
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green113-0.0700.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.1180.434
    Average Strokes Gained: Total117-0.0561.215

    Goodwin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Goodwin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.055 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.1 yards ranked 96th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Goodwin sported a -0.160 mark that ranked 129th on TOUR. He ranked 87th with a 66.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Goodwin delivered a 0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranked 80th by breaking par 21.94% of the time.
    • Goodwin has earned 219 FedExCup Regular Season points (144th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Goodwin as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

