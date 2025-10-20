Noah Goodwin betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Goodwin has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 18-under.

Goodwin has an average of 0.371 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.400 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.