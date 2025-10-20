Noah Goodwin betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Noah Goodwin will compete in the Bank of Utah Championship for the first time in at least five years. The tournament runs Oct. 23-26 at Black Desert Resort Golf Course in Ivins, Utah.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Goodwin's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Goodwin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T21
|72-65-68-71
|-12
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T23
|65-71-66-69
|-9
|36.375
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T10
|68-66-65-67
|-18
|72.500
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T50
|68-73-72-71
|+4
|4.823
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T18
|69-67-68-64
|-12
|44.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
Goodwin's recent performances
- Goodwin has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 18-under.
- Goodwin has an average of 0.371 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.400 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Goodwin has averaged 1.215 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Goodwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|0.055
|0.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|129
|-0.160
|0.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|113
|-0.070
|0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.118
|0.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|117
|-0.056
|1.215
Goodwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Goodwin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.055 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.1 yards ranked 96th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Goodwin sported a -0.160 mark that ranked 129th on TOUR. He ranked 87th with a 66.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Goodwin delivered a 0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranked 80th by breaking par 21.94% of the time.
- Goodwin has earned 219 FedExCup Regular Season points (144th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Goodwin as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
