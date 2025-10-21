Nick Hardy betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Hardy has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.

Hardy has an average of 0.492 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.717 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.