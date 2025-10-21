PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
20M AGO

Nick Hardy betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 11, 2025 in Napa, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 11, 2025 in Napa, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Nick Hardy finished tied for eighth at 16-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.

    Latest odds for Hardy at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Hardy's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T866-71-66-65-16

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • In Hardy's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 16-under.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Hardy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-75+3--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2867-70-67-67-1323.955
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT867-68-71-70-440.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-71-1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5169-66-74-69-106.333
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-68-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1168-67-67-72-661.400
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-77+5--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-71-4--

    Hardy's recent performances

    • Hardy has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
    • Hardy has an average of 0.492 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.717 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hardy has averaged 0.411 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee700.1340.492
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green630.1880.717
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green148-0.228-0.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting136-0.221-0.661
    Average Strokes Gained: Total122-0.1280.411

    Hardy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hardy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.134 (70th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.5 yards ranked 29th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hardy sported a 0.188 mark that ranked 63rd on TOUR. He ranked ninth with a 70.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Hardy's short game struggled this season with a -0.228 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark (148th).
    • On the greens, Hardy delivered a -0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 136th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 162nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.75, and he ranked 134th by breaking par 20.71% of the time.
    • Hardy has earned 145 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 165th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Oct 21, 2025

    Kaito Onishi betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Oct 20, 2025

    Jason Day betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Oct 21, 2025

    Danny Walker betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Official

    Baycurrent Classic

