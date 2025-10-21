Nick Hardy betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 11, 2025 in Napa, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Nick Hardy finished tied for eighth at 16-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.
Hardy's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T8
|66-71-66-65
|-16
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Hardy's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 16-under.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Hardy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|67-70-67-67
|-13
|23.955
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T8
|67-68-71-70
|-4
|40.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|69-66-74-69
|-10
|6.333
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T11
|68-67-67-72
|-6
|61.400
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-77
|+5
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
Hardy's recent performances
- Hardy has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
- Hardy has an average of 0.492 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.717 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hardy has averaged 0.411 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|70
|0.134
|0.492
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.188
|0.717
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|148
|-0.228
|-0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|136
|-0.221
|-0.661
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|122
|-0.128
|0.411
Hardy's advanced stats and rankings
- Hardy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.134 (70th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.5 yards ranked 29th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hardy sported a 0.188 mark that ranked 63rd on TOUR. He ranked ninth with a 70.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Hardy's short game struggled this season with a -0.228 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark (148th).
- On the greens, Hardy delivered a -0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 136th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 162nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.75, and he ranked 134th by breaking par 20.71% of the time.
- Hardy has earned 145 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 165th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
