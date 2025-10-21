PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Michael Thorbjornsen withdrew from the Bank of Utah Championship last year after shooting 67 in the first round. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 23-26 looking to complete all four rounds this time around in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.

    Latest odds for Thorbjornsen at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Thorbjornsen's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024WD67-

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • In Thorbjornsen's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he withdrew after posting a first-round score of 67.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Thorbjornsen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent Classic369-69-66-64-16--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2967-72-70-68-11--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1369-71-69-69-10--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3869-64-74-68-515.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC76-69+3--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT1469-70-70-68-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2170-65-73-63-1338.250
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT465-67-68-67-21122.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4168-70-74-74+219.125
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5469-69-72-70E9.750

    Thorbjornsen's recent performances

    • Thorbjornsen has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished third with a score of 16-under.
    • Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.225 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.741 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Thorbjornsen has averaged 0.769 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90.5380.225
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green660.1720.741
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green152-0.250-0.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting125-0.131-0.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Total700.3290.769

    Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thorbjornsen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.538 (ninth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.1 yards ranked seventh on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thorbjornsen sported a 0.172 mark that ranked 66th on TOUR. He ranked first with a 72.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thorbjornsen delivered a -0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 155th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.54, and he ranked fifth by breaking par 25.20% of the time.
    • Thorbjornsen has earned 454 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 88th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Oct 21, 2025

    Tommy Sharp betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Oct 21, 2025

    Doc Redman betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Oct 21, 2025

    Jeremy Paul betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Baycurrent Classic

    1

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    -19

    1

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    2

    Max Greyserman
    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    -18

    2

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    3

    Michael Thorbjornsen
    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    3

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Takumi Kanaya
    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -9

    -14

    T4

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -9

    T4

    Rico Hoey
    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    -14

    T4

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -7

    -14

    T4

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -7
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW