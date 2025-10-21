Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Michael Thorbjornsen withdrew from the Bank of Utah Championship last year after shooting 67 in the first round. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 23-26 looking to complete all four rounds this time around in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.
Thorbjornsen's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|WD
|67
|-
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Thorbjornsen's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he withdrew after posting a first-round score of 67.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Thorbjornsen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|3
|69-69-66-64
|-16
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T29
|67-72-70-68
|-11
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T13
|69-71-69-69
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|69-64-74-68
|-5
|15.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|69-70-70-68
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|70-65-73-63
|-13
|38.250
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T4
|65-67-68-67
|-21
|122.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T41
|68-70-74-74
|+2
|19.125
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T54
|69-69-72-70
|E
|9.750
Thorbjornsen's recent performances
- Thorbjornsen has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished third with a score of 16-under.
- Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.225 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.741 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Thorbjornsen has averaged 0.769 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|9
|0.538
|0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.172
|0.741
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|152
|-0.250
|-0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.131
|-0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.329
|0.769
Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings
- Thorbjornsen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.538 (ninth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.1 yards ranked seventh on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thorbjornsen sported a 0.172 mark that ranked 66th on TOUR. He ranked first with a 72.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thorbjornsen delivered a -0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 155th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.54, and he ranked fifth by breaking par 25.20% of the time.
- Thorbjornsen has earned 454 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 88th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.