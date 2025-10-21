Michael Brennan betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Michael Brennan has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his sights set on making an impact in his return to the tournament.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Brennan's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Brennan's recent performances
- Brennan has no top-five, top-10, or top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
- He has an average of 0.694 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Brennan has an average of -0.214 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.279 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Brennan has an average of -2.155 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.994 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brennan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.694
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.994
Brennan's advanced stats and rankings
- Brennan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.694 in his past five tournaments, showing strength in his driving game.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Brennan posted a -0.214 mark in his last five starts, indicating some challenges with iron play.
- On the greens, Brennan struggled with a -2.155 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, representing an area for improvement.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brennan as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
