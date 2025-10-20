Max McGreevy betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Max McGreevy finished tied for 11th at 15-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.
McGreevy's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T11
|68-68-64-69
|-15
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In McGreevy's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
McGreevy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T33
|70-69-70-69
|-6
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T34
|66-66-70-72
|-6
|20.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|70-67-68-65
|-10
|26.556
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T66
|69-68-74-72
|+3
|3.500
McGreevy's recent performances
- McGreevy had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 27th with a score of 10-under.
- McGreevy has an average of 0.183 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.366 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.135 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- McGreevy has an average of -0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McGreevy has averaged -0.064 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.319
|0.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|0.039
|-0.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|120
|-0.089
|0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.197
|-0.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|0.073
|-0.064
McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings
- McGreevy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.319 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.4 yards ranks 132nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy sports a 0.039 mark that ranks 93rd on TOUR. He ranks 80th with a 66.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McGreevy has delivered a -0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11, and he ranks 101st by breaking par 21.47% of the time.
- McGreevy has earned 412 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 97th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
