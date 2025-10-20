PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
20M AGO

Max McGreevy betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Max McGreevy finished tied for 11th at 15-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.

    Latest odds for McGreevy at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    McGreevy's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1168-68-64-69-15

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • In McGreevy's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    McGreevy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT3370-69-70-69-6--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC75-74+5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3466-66-70-72-620.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-70-2--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-71+1--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC73-72+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC67-73-4--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2770-67-68-65-1026.556
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT6669-68-74-72+33.500

    McGreevy's recent performances

    • McGreevy had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 27th with a score of 10-under.
    • McGreevy has an average of 0.183 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.366 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.135 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • McGreevy has an average of -0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McGreevy has averaged -0.064 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.3190.183
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green930.039-0.366
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green120-0.0890.135
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting132-0.197-0.018
    Average Strokes Gained: Total950.073-0.064

    McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McGreevy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.319 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.4 yards ranks 132nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy sports a 0.039 mark that ranks 93rd on TOUR. He ranks 80th with a 66.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McGreevy has delivered a -0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11, and he ranks 101st by breaking par 21.47% of the time.
    • McGreevy has earned 412 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 97th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

