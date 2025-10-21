Max Homa betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
1 Min Read
Max Homa has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course from Oct. 23-26 with his sights set on making an impact in this tournament.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Homa's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Homa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T40
|73-67-73-67
|-4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T18
|67-72-64-72
|-13
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T19
|71-69-73-66
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-75
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T39
|66-68-69-69
|-12
|15.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T5
|63-68-68-69
|-16
|90.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T54
|68-71-71-72
|+2
|10.500
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T51
|68-79-75-77
|+11
|11.750
Homa's recent performances
- Homa has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
- Homa has an average of -0.039 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.688 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Homa has averaged 0.585 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Homa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|-0.019
|-0.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.333
|0.688
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|126
|-0.116
|0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|-0.005
|-0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-0.473
|0.585
Homa's advanced stats and rankings
- Homa posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.019 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.2 yards ranked 121st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Homa sported a -0.333 mark that ranked 151st on TOUR. He ranked 111th with a 65.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Homa delivered a -0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranked 93rd by breaking par 21.66% of the time.
- Homa has earned 351 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 111th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
