Max Homa betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Max Homa has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course from Oct. 23-26 with his sights set on making an impact in this tournament.

    Latest odds for Homa at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • This is Homa's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Homa's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4073-67-73-67-4--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1867-72-64-72-13--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1971-69-73-66-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC66-75+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT3966-68-69-69-1215.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT563-68-68-69-1690.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-70-3--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5468-71-71-72+210.500
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-69-2--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT5168-79-75-77+1111.750

    Homa's recent performances

    • Homa has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
    • Homa has an average of -0.039 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.688 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Homa has averaged 0.585 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Homa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee107-0.019-0.039
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green151-0.3330.688
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green126-0.1160.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting97-0.005-0.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Total145-0.4730.585

    Homa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Homa posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.019 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.2 yards ranked 121st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Homa sported a -0.333 mark that ranked 151st on TOUR. He ranked 111th with a 65.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Homa delivered a -0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranked 93rd by breaking par 21.66% of the time.
    • Homa has earned 351 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 111th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

