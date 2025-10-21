Matthew Riedel betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Matthew Riedel has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 23-26 as the tournament returns to Utah.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Riedel's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Riedel's recent performances
- Riedel has no top-five, top-10, or top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
- He has an average of -0.176 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Riedel has an average of -0.143 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.542 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Riedel has averaged -0.936 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Riedel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.140
|-0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.219
|-0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|169
|-0.461
|-0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.015
|-0.542
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|158
|-0.835
|-0.936
Riedel's advanced stats and rankings
- Riedel posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.140 (124th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranked 61st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riedel sported a -0.219 mark that ranked 137th on TOUR. He ranked 61st with a 67.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Riedel delivered a -0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 166th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.87, and he ranked 145th by breaking par 20.16% of the time.
- Riedel has earned 87 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 177th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Riedel as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
