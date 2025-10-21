Matthew Riedel betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Riedel posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.140 (124th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranked 61st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riedel sported a -0.219 mark that ranked 137th on TOUR. He ranked 61st with a 67.49% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Riedel delivered a -0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 166th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.87, and he ranked 145th by breaking par 20.16% of the time.