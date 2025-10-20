Matteo Manassero betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Manassero posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.890 (168th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 287.8 yards ranked 166th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Manassero sported a 0.285 mark that ranked 46th on TOUR. He ranked 102nd with a 65.70% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the greens, Manassero excelled with a 0.610 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark that ranked first on TOUR.

On the greens, Manassero delivered a 0.046 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 38th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54, and he ranked seventh with a 13.16% Bogey Avoidance rate.