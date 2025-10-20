PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
36M AGO

Matteo Manassero betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matteo Manassero of Italy plays a shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Matteo Manassero of Italy plays a shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Matteo Manassero has not competed in the tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with hopes of making a strong debut in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.

    Latest odds for Manassero at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • This is Manassero's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Manassero's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC65-73-2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-73+4--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT667-65-64-69-1591.667
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6167-71-74-72E2.862
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4566-71-70-67-1010.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1263-71-65-67-2230.292
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC69-75E--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3968-69-68-68-713.563

    Manassero's recent performances

    • He has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.
    • Manassero has an average of -0.493 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.949 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Manassero has averaged 0.270 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Manassero's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee168-0.890-0.493
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.2850.949
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green10.6100.476
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting880.046-0.636
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1000.0510.270

    Manassero's advanced stats and rankings

    • Manassero posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.890 (168th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 287.8 yards ranked 166th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Manassero sported a 0.285 mark that ranked 46th on TOUR. He ranked 102nd with a 65.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, Manassero excelled with a 0.610 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark that ranked first on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Manassero delivered a 0.046 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 38th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54, and he ranked seventh with a 13.16% Bogey Avoidance rate.
    • Manassero has earned 199 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 150th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Manassero as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Oct 20, 2025

    Jason Day betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Oct 20, 2025

    Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Oct 20, 2025

    Ryan Gerard betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Baycurrent Classic

    1

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    -19

    1

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    2

    Max Greyserman
    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    -18

    2

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    3

    Michael Thorbjornsen
    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    3

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Takumi Kanaya
    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -9

    -14

    T4

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -9

    T4

    Rico Hoey
    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    -14

    T4

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -7

    -14

    T4

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -7
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW