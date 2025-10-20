Matteo Manassero betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Matteo Manassero of Italy plays a shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Matteo Manassero has not competed in the tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with hopes of making a strong debut in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Manassero's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Manassero's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|65-73
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T6
|67-65-64-69
|-15
|91.667
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T61
|67-71-74-72
|E
|2.862
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T45
|66-71-70-67
|-10
|10.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|63-71-65-67
|-22
|30.292
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|68-69-68-68
|-7
|13.563
Manassero's recent performances
- He has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.
- Manassero has an average of -0.493 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.949 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Manassero has averaged 0.270 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Manassero's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|168
|-0.890
|-0.493
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.285
|0.949
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|1
|0.610
|0.476
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|0.046
|-0.636
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|0.051
|0.270
Manassero's advanced stats and rankings
- Manassero posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.890 (168th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 287.8 yards ranked 166th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Manassero sported a 0.285 mark that ranked 46th on TOUR. He ranked 102nd with a 65.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Manassero excelled with a 0.610 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark that ranked first on TOUR.
- On the greens, Manassero delivered a 0.046 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 38th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54, and he ranked seventh with a 13.16% Bogey Avoidance rate.
- Manassero has earned 199 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 150th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Manassero as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
