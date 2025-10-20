Matt McCarty betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Matt McCarty won the Bank of Utah Championship in 2024, shooting 23-under at Black Desert Resort Golf Course. He returns as defending champion to Ivins, Utah, Oct. 23-26, looking to repeat his victory.
McCarty's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|1
|62-68-64-67
|-23
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In McCarty's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he won the tournament after posting a score of 23-under.
- McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
McCarty's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T14
|75-65-74-60
|-10
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T43
|64-73-70-76
|-5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T8
|66-65-72-64
|-13
|80.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T68
|67-70-71-69
|-7
|3.125
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|69-65-71-70
|-5
|31.875
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T19
|67-67-69-68
|-17
|43.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|82-78
|+20
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T4
|66-67-64-67
|-16
|122.500
McCarty's recent performances
- McCarty has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.
- McCarty has an average of 0.124 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.047 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- McCarty has averaged 0.491 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|0.057
|0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|-0.057
|-0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|72
|0.056
|0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.349
|0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.405
|0.491
McCarty's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarty posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.057 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.4 yards ranked 140th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sported a -0.057 mark that ranked 108th on TOUR. He ranked 83rd with a 66.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarty delivered a 0.349 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 23rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 16th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.32, and he ranked 35th by breaking par 23.18% of the time.
- McCarty has earned 535 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 82nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.