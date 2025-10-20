PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Matt McCarty betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)



    Matt McCarty won the Bank of Utah Championship in 2024, shooting 23-under at Black Desert Resort Golf Course. He returns as defending champion to Ivins, Utah, Oct. 23-26, looking to repeat his victory.

    Latest odds for McCarty at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    McCarty's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024162-68-64-67-23

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • In McCarty's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he won the tournament after posting a score of 23-under.
    

    McCarty's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1475-65-74-60-10--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4364-73-70-76-5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT866-65-72-64-1380.000
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6867-70-71-69-73.125
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2269-65-71-70-531.875
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC71-68-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1967-67-69-68-1743.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC82-78+20--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT466-67-64-67-16122.500

    McCarty's recent performances

    • McCarty has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.
    • McCarty has an average of 0.124 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.047 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarty has averaged 0.491 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee890.0570.124
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green108-0.057-0.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green720.0560.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting230.3490.251
    Average Strokes Gained: Total610.4050.491

    McCarty's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarty posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.057 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.4 yards ranked 140th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sported a -0.057 mark that ranked 108th on TOUR. He ranked 83rd with a 66.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McCarty delivered a 0.349 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 23rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 16th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.32, and he ranked 35th by breaking par 23.18% of the time.
    • McCarty has earned 535 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 82nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

