Martin Laird betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Martin Laird of Scotland tees off on the 10th hole during the Pro-Am prior to the Amgen Irish Open 2025 at The K Club on September 03, 2025 in Straffan, Ireland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Martin Laird missed the cut at 4-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his sights set on improving upon his performance from last year's Bank of Utah Championship.
Laird's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-68
|-4
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Laird's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Laird's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T57
|70-70-71-75
|-2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T34
|69-71-70-70
|E
|12.133
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-73
|-5
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T68
|71-66-73-71
|-7
|2.054
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-81
|+13
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T17
|69-66-69-68
|-10
|--
Laird's recent performances
- Laird has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 10-under.
- Laird has an average of -0.401 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.619 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Laird has averaged 0.344 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Laird's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.545
|-0.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.295
|0.619
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.217
|-0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.091
|0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.057
|0.344
Laird's advanced stats and rankings
- Laird has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.545 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.2 yards shows his performance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Laird sports a 0.295 mark. He has a 68.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Laird has delivered a 0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.95, and he has broken par 17.42% of the time.
- Laird currently ranks 196th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 49 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
