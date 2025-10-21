PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Martin Laird betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Martin Laird of Scotland tees off on the 10th hole during the Pro-Am prior to the Amgen Irish Open 2025 at The K Club on September 03, 2025 in Straffan, Ireland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Martin Laird missed the cut at 4-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his sights set on improving upon his performance from last year's Bank of Utah Championship.

    Latest odds for Laird at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Laird's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-68-4

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • In Laird's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Laird's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5770-70-71-75-2--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT3469-71-70-70E12.133
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-73-5--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-71-1--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT6871-66-73-71-72.054
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-81+13--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT1769-66-69-68-10--

    Laird's recent performances

    • Laird has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 10-under.
    • Laird has an average of -0.401 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.619 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Laird has averaged 0.344 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Laird's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.545-0.401
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.2950.619
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.217-0.049
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.0910.175
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.0570.344

    Laird's advanced stats and rankings

    • Laird has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.545 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.2 yards shows his performance off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Laird sports a 0.295 mark. He has a 68.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Laird has delivered a 0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.95, and he has broken par 17.42% of the time.
    • Laird currently ranks 196th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 49 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

