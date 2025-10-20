PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Mark Hubbard betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mark Hubbard of the United States lines up a putt on the 3rd green during the first round of the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 9, 2025 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)

    Mark Hubbard missed the cut at -2 the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.

    Latest odds for Hubbard at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Hubbard's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-69-2

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Hubbard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4873-68-74-67-2--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT3869-70-70-69-10--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3871-68-70-73-6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT363-66-73-63-15162.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6166-68-74-68-84.200
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT6771-70-72-76+92.178
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3370-67-69-68-1019.563
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1363-69-67-71-1854.167
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC76-73+9--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT4769-68-69-67-79.000

    Hubbard's recent performances

    • Hubbard has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished third with a score of 15-under.
    • Hubbard has an average of -0.308 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.560 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hubbard has averaged 0.692 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.038-0.308
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green820.1100.560
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green103-0.0440.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting420.2240.337
    Average Strokes Gained: Total800.2530.692

    Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hubbard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.038 (111th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranked 101st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard sported a 0.110 mark that ranked 82nd on TOUR. He ranked 72nd with a 66.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hubbard delivered a 0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 86th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.86, and he ranked 56th by breaking par 22.48% of the time.
    • Hubbard has earned 558 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranks him 77th this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

