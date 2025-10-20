Mark Hubbard betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Hubbard has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished third with a score of 15-under.

Hubbard has an average of -0.308 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.560 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.