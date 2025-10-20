Mark Hubbard betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Mark Hubbard of the United States lines up a putt on the 3rd green during the first round of the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 9, 2025 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)
Mark Hubbard missed the cut at -2 the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.
Hubbard's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-69
|-2
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Hubbard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T48
|73-68-74-67
|-2
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T38
|69-70-70-69
|-10
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T38
|71-68-70-73
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T3
|63-66-73-63
|-15
|162.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T61
|66-68-74-68
|-8
|4.200
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T67
|71-70-72-76
|+9
|2.178
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|70-67-69-68
|-10
|19.563
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T13
|63-69-67-71
|-18
|54.167
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T47
|69-68-69-67
|-7
|9.000
Hubbard's recent performances
- Hubbard has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished third with a score of 15-under.
- Hubbard has an average of -0.308 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.560 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard has averaged 0.692 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.038
|-0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|82
|0.110
|0.560
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|103
|-0.044
|0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|42
|0.224
|0.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.253
|0.692
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.038 (111th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranked 101st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard sported a 0.110 mark that ranked 82nd on TOUR. He ranked 72nd with a 66.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hubbard delivered a 0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 86th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.86, and he ranked 56th by breaking par 22.48% of the time.
- Hubbard has earned 558 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranks him 77th this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
