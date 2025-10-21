Luke List betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Luke List missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament, shooting even par in 2024. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 23-26 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.
List's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|68-74
|E
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In List's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
List's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T29
|68-68-73-68
|-11
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|71-71-69-70
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T8
|72-66-65-73
|-4
|40.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T41
|68-70-68-70
|-12
|13.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|71-69-67-71
|-2
|16.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T67
|71-68-75-75
|+5
|2.178
List's recent performances
- List has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
- List has an average of 0.062 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.139 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- List has averaged -0.160 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
List's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.390
|0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|156
|-0.408
|-0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|129
|-0.121
|0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.109
|-0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.248
|-0.160
List's advanced stats and rankings
- List posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.390 (22nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.0 yards ranked 31st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, List sported a -0.408 mark that ranked 156th on TOUR. He ranked 96th with a 65.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, List delivered a -0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranked 136th by breaking par 20.51% of the time.
- List has earned 175 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 157th.
All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
