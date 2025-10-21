PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Luke List betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Luke List missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament, shooting even par in 2024. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 23-26 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.

    Latest odds for List at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    List's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC68-74E

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • In List's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    List's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2968-68-73-68-11--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3071-71-69-70-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC75-71+6--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-67-3--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT872-66-65-73-440.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4168-70-68-70-1213.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-69-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3671-69-67-71-216.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6771-68-75-75+52.178

    List's recent performances

    • List has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
    • List has an average of 0.062 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.139 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • List has averaged -0.160 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    List's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee220.3900.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green156-0.408-0.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green129-0.1210.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.109-0.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Total135-0.248-0.160

    List's advanced stats and rankings

    • List posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.390 (22nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.0 yards ranked 31st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, List sported a -0.408 mark that ranked 156th on TOUR. He ranked 96th with a 65.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, List delivered a -0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranked 136th by breaking par 20.51% of the time.
    • List has earned 175 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 157th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Oct 21, 2025

    Kaito Onishi betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Oct 20, 2025

    Jason Day betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Oct 21, 2025

    Danny Walker betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Baycurrent Classic

    1

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    -19

    1

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    2

    Max Greyserman
    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    -18

    2

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    3

    Michael Thorbjornsen
    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    3

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Takumi Kanaya
    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -9

    -14

    T4

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -9

    T4

    Rico Hoey
    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    -14

    T4

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -7

    -14

    T4

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -7
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW