JUST NOW

Luke Clanton betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Luke Clanton of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 02, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Luke Clanton of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 02, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Luke Clanton has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years, as he prepares to tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26, 2025. He'll be competing in this $6 million event for the first time in recent memory.

    Latest odds for Clanton at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • Clanton has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Clanton's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2969-68-70-70-11--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC76-73+5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6771-65-70-74E3.300
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6166-66-70-74-84.200
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT6572-66-74-70+23.500
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6066-67-77-69-94.400
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3467-72-68-70-325.750
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-69-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4274-69-70-71E--

    Clanton's recent performances

    • Clanton's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 29th with a score of 11-under.
    • He has an average of 0.388 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Clanton has an average of -0.074 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.424 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.3690.388
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.220-0.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.210-0.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.320-0.519
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.059-0.424

    Clanton's advanced stats and rankings

    • Clanton posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.369 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.4 yards shows solid length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clanton sported a 0.220 mark. He maintained a 69.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Clanton delivered a -0.320 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.70 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 21.98% of the time.
    • Clanton currently sits 199th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 41 points, and he posted a 16.30% Bogey Avoidance rate.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

