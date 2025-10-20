Luke Clanton betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Luke Clanton of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 02, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Luke Clanton has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years, as he prepares to tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26, 2025. He'll be competing in this $6 million event for the first time in recent memory.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- Clanton has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Clanton's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T29
|69-68-70-70
|-11
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T67
|71-65-70-74
|E
|3.300
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T61
|66-66-70-74
|-8
|4.200
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T65
|72-66-74-70
|+2
|3.500
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T60
|66-67-77-69
|-9
|4.400
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T34
|67-72-68-70
|-3
|25.750
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T42
|74-69-70-71
|E
|--
Clanton's recent performances
- Clanton's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 29th with a score of 11-under.
- He has an average of 0.388 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Clanton has an average of -0.074 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.424 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.369
|0.388
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.220
|-0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.210
|-0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.320
|-0.519
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.059
|-0.424
Clanton's advanced stats and rankings
- Clanton posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.369 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.4 yards shows solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clanton sported a 0.220 mark. He maintained a 69.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Clanton delivered a -0.320 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.70 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 21.98% of the time.
- Clanton currently sits 199th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 41 points, and he posted a 16.30% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
