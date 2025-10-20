Lee Hodges betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Hodges posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.087 (82nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranked 88th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hodges sported a 0.432 mark that ranked 26th on TOUR. He ranked 14th with a 70.23% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hodges delivered a 0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranked 48th by breaking par 22.66% of the time.