PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
25M AGO

Lee Hodges betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Lee Hodges finished tied for eighth at 16-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.

    Latest odds for Hodges at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Hodges' recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T866-65-70-67-16

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • In Hodges' most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 16-under.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Hodges' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4076-66-68-70-4--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT3873-67-68-70-10--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT5565-72-70-70-35.600
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC68-70-4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-71+4--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2168-67-68-68-1338.250
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3465-68-72-70-1319.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT967-67-63-69-1472.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5369-70-71-71+16.050
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-73+6--

    Hodges' recent performances

    • Hodges has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
    • Hodges has an average of 0.388 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.565 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hodges has averaged 0.333 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee820.0870.388
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green260.432-0.565
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green670.0730.358
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting930.0250.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Total340.6170.333

    Hodges' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hodges posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.087 (82nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranked 88th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hodges sported a 0.432 mark that ranked 26th on TOUR. He ranked 14th with a 70.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hodges delivered a 0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranked 48th by breaking par 22.66% of the time.
    • Hodges ranked fifth in Bogey Avoidance this season with a 13.11% rate and has earned 383 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 103rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Oct 20, 2025

    Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Oct 20, 2025

    Ryan Gerard betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Oct 20, 2025

    Alex Noren betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Baycurrent Classic

    1

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    -19

    1

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    2

    Max Greyserman
    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    -18

    2

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    3

    Michael Thorbjornsen
    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    3

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Takumi Kanaya
    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -9

    -14

    T4

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -9

    T4

    Rico Hoey
    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    -14

    T4

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -7

    -14

    T4

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -7
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW