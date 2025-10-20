Lee Hodges betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Lee Hodges finished tied for eighth at 16-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.
Hodges' recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T8
|66-65-70-67
|-16
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Hodges' most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 16-under.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Hodges' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T40
|76-66-68-70
|-4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T38
|73-67-68-70
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T55
|65-72-70-70
|-3
|5.600
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|68-67-68-68
|-13
|38.250
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T34
|65-68-72-70
|-13
|19.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T9
|67-67-63-69
|-14
|72.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T53
|69-70-71-71
|+1
|6.050
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
Hodges' recent performances
- Hodges has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
- Hodges has an average of 0.388 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.565 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hodges has averaged 0.333 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|82
|0.087
|0.388
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.432
|-0.565
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|67
|0.073
|0.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|0.025
|0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|34
|0.617
|0.333
Hodges' advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.087 (82nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranked 88th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hodges sported a 0.432 mark that ranked 26th on TOUR. He ranked 14th with a 70.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hodges delivered a 0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranked 48th by breaking par 22.66% of the time.
- Hodges ranked fifth in Bogey Avoidance this season with a 13.11% rate and has earned 383 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 103rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
