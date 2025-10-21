Kevin Yu betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Yu has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished third with a score of 17-under.

Yu has an average of 0.836 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.155 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.