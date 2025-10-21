Kevin Yu betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Kevin Yu has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his sights set on a strong debut performance.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Yu's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Yu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T20
|69-68-73-66
|-8
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T11
|67-71-68-67
|-15
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T32
|71-67-69-69
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-66
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T34
|67-67-69-73
|-4
|18
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|65-68-73-65
|-13
|38.25
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|68-73-64-70
|-5
|38
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|3
|65-69-63-66
|-17
|190
Yu's recent performances
- Yu has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished third with a score of 17-under.
- Yu has an average of 0.836 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.155 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Yu has averaged 0.491 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|4
|0.625
|0.836
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|36
|0.339
|-0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|138
|-0.157
|-0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.068
|-0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.739
|0.491
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.625 (fourth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.5 yards ranks 33rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu sports a 0.339 mark that ranks 36th on TOUR. He ranks 17th with a 70.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yu delivers a -0.068 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.28, and he ranks 13th by breaking par 24.38% of the time.
- Yu has earned 645 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 66th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.