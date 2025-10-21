PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
JUST NOW

Kevin Yu betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Kevin Yu has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his sights set on a strong debut performance.

    Latest odds for Yu at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • This is Yu's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Yu's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2069-68-73-66-8--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1167-71-68-67-15--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3271-67-69-69-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-71E--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-66-4--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC79-66+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT3467-67-69-73-418
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2165-68-73-65-1338.25
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT2568-73-64-70-538
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian Open365-69-63-66-17190

    Yu's recent performances

    • Yu has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished third with a score of 17-under.
    • Yu has an average of 0.836 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.155 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Yu has averaged 0.491 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Yu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee40.6250.836
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green360.339-0.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green138-0.157-0.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110-0.068-0.185
    Average Strokes Gained: Total250.7390.491

    Yu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yu posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.625 (fourth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.5 yards ranks 33rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu sports a 0.339 mark that ranks 36th on TOUR. He ranks 17th with a 70.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Yu delivers a -0.068 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.28, and he ranks 13th by breaking par 24.38% of the time.
    • Yu has earned 645 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 66th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Oct 21, 2025

    Zac Blair betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Oct 20, 2025

    Maverick McNealy betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Oct 20, 2025

    Doc Redman betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Baycurrent Classic

    1

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    -19

    1

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    2

    Max Greyserman
    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    -18

    2

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    3

    Michael Thorbjornsen
    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    3

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Takumi Kanaya
    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -9

    -14

    T4

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -9

    T4

    Rico Hoey
    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    -14

    T4

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -7

    -14

    T4

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -7
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW