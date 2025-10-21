Kevin Streelman betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Kevin Streelman of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 04, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Kevin Streelman finished tied for third at 19-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.
Streelman's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T3
|64-69-63-69
|-19
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Streelman's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 19-under.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Streelman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T48
|68-69-73-70
|-8
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T57
|71-71-71-73
|-2
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T71
|71-69-71-74
|+1
|2.850
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T15
|72-73-71-71
|-1
|46.000
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|70-72-75
|+1
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T53
|69-67-69-69
|-6
|6.050
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T24
|67-70-70-68
|-13
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-76
|+1
|--
Streelman's recent performances
- Streelman has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 1-under.
- Streelman has an average of -0.218 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.125 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.147 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Streelman has averaged -0.152 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.185
|-0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.126
|0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.167
|-0.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.117
|0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.110
|-0.152
Streelman's advanced stats and rankings
- Streelman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.185 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.7 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Streelman sported a 0.126 mark. He has a 65.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Streelman has delivered a 0.117 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season and has a Putts Per Round average of 28.78.
- He has 55 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 193rd, and has broken par 17.63% of the time with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.80%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
