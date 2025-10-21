PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
21M AGO

Kevin Streelman betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Streelman of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 04, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Kevin Streelman finished tied for third at 19-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.

    Latest odds for Streelman at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Streelman's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T364-69-63-69-19

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • In Streelman's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 19-under.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Streelman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4868-69-73-70-8--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5771-71-71-73-2--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT7171-69-71-74+12.850
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT1572-73-71-71-146.000
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC70-72-75+1--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT5369-67-69-69-66.050
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC72-74+4--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2467-70-70-68-13--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC67-76+1--

    Streelman's recent performances

    • Streelman has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 1-under.
    • Streelman has an average of -0.218 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.125 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.147 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Streelman has averaged -0.152 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.185-0.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.1260.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.167-0.147
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.1170.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.110-0.152

    Streelman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Streelman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.185 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.7 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Streelman sported a 0.126 mark. He has a 65.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Streelman has delivered a 0.117 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season and has a Putts Per Round average of 28.78.
    • He has 55 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 193rd, and has broken par 17.63% of the time with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.80%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

