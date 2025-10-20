Kevin Roy betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Kevin Roy of the United States hits his tee shot on the 1st hole during the final round of the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 12, 2025 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)
Kevin Roy has not competed in this tournament in the last five years and will tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 for the Bank of Utah Championship. He'll be looking to make his mark in his return to this $6 million event.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Roy's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Roy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 24, 2024
|Valspar Championship
|T12
|65-73-69-72
|-5
|--
Roy's recent performances
- Roy's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 5-under.
- He has an average of 0.514 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Roy has an average of -0.627 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.386 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Roy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.292
|0.514
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|89
|0.053
|-0.627
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|71
|0.059
|-0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|57
|0.144
|0.500
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.548
|0.386
Roy's advanced stats and rankings
- Roy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.292 (36th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.4 yards ranked 57th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy sported a 0.053 mark that ranked 89th on TOUR. He ranked 30th with a 69.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Roy delivered a 0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 97th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97, and he ranked 37th by breaking par 23.04% of the time.
- Roy has earned 556 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 78th on TOUR, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.11% ranked fifth.
All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
