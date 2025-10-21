Karl Vilips betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Karl Vilips of Australia prepares to play a shot on the 18th green during the final round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 14, 2025 in Napa, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Karl Vilips will make his first appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship in at least five years when he tees off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 23-26. The tournament takes place in Ivins, Utah, with a $6 million purse.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Vilips' first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Vilips' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T40
|73-70-72-65
|-4
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T47
|73-70-71-70
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T19
|67-67-69-67
|-10
|44
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|77-65
|E
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T11
|70-66-68-70
|-6
|61.4
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-75
|+11
|--
Vilips' recent performances
- Vilips has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
- Vilips has an average of -0.229 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.237 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Vilips has an average of 0.264 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Vilips has averaged -0.150 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vilips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.226
|-0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.114
|-0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|149
|-0.232
|0.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|154
|-0.383
|0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-0.726
|-0.150
Vilips' advanced stats and rankings
- Vilips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.226 (133rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards ranked 52nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vilips sported a 0.114 mark that ranked 81st on TOUR. He ranked 68th with a 67.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Vilips delivered a -0.232 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 149th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Vilips delivered a -0.383 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 154th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he ranked 33rd by breaking par 23.25% of the time.
- Vilips has earned 515 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 83rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
