Karl Vilips betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Karl Vilips of Australia prepares to play a shot on the 18th green during the final round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 14, 2025 in Napa, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Karl Vilips will make his first appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship in at least five years when he tees off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 23-26. The tournament takes place in Ivins, Utah, with a $6 million purse.

    Latest odds for Vilips at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • This is Vilips' first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Vilips' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4073-70-72-65-4--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4773-70-71-70-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1967-67-69-67-1044
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-71-1--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-74+5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC77-65E--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-74+1--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC73-69+2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1170-66-68-70-661.4
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC78-75+11--

    Vilips' recent performances

    • Vilips has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
    • Vilips has an average of -0.229 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.237 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Vilips has an average of 0.264 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Vilips has averaged -0.150 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Vilips' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee133-0.226-0.229
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green810.114-0.237
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green149-0.2320.264
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting154-0.3830.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Total156-0.726-0.150

    Vilips' advanced stats and rankings

    • Vilips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.226 (133rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards ranked 52nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vilips sported a 0.114 mark that ranked 81st on TOUR. He ranked 68th with a 67.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the green, Vilips delivered a -0.232 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 149th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Vilips delivered a -0.383 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 154th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he ranked 33rd by breaking par 23.25% of the time.
    • Vilips has earned 515 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 83rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

