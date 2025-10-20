Kaito Onishi betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Onishi posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.581 (162nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.8 yards ranked 126th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Onishi sported a -0.434 mark that ranked 159th on TOUR. He ranked 162nd with a 61.81% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Onishi delivered a -0.108 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranked 170th by breaking par 18.87% of the time.