Kaito Onishi betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Kaito Onishi of Japan hits his tee shot on the 8th hole during the first round of the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 9, 2025 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)
Onishi has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 in the Bank of Utah Championship.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Onishi's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Onishi's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|77
|75-77-70-74
|+16
|--
Onishi's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he finished 77th with a score of 16-over.
- Onishi has an average of -0.750 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.046 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Onishi has averaged -1.509 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Onishi's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|162
|-0.581
|-0.750
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|159
|-0.434
|-0.545
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|139
|-0.160
|-0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.108
|-0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|166
|-1.283
|-1.509
Onishi's advanced stats and rankings
- Onishi posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.581 (162nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.8 yards ranked 126th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Onishi sported a -0.434 mark that ranked 159th on TOUR. He ranked 162nd with a 61.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Onishi delivered a -0.108 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranked 170th by breaking par 18.87% of the time.
- Onishi has earned 42 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 198th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Onishi as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
