Justin Lower betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
1 Min Read
Justin Lower of the United States plays a shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Justin Lower missed the cut at 4-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.
Lower's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-69
|-4
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Lower's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Lower's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T5
|65-65-68-72
|-14
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T2
|70-67-63-65
|-23
|--
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T56
|74-68-69-67
|-2
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T28
|69-69-70-65
|-15
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|T7
|70-67-68-71
|-12
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|T33
|66-70-65-71
|-8
|21.100
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|T33
|67-68-74-67
|-8
|21.625
Lower's recent performances
- Lower has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- Lower has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
- Lower has an average of -0.092 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.417 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lower has averaged -1.078 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lower's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.150
|-0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|123
|-0.126
|-0.417
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|158
|-0.296
|0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.098
|-0.604
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|153
|-0.671
|-1.078
Lower's advanced stats and rankings
- Lower posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.150 (125th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.6 yards ranked 130th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lower sported a -0.126 mark that ranked 123rd on TOUR. He ranked 124th with a 65.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lower delivered a -0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.12, and he ranked 131st by breaking par 20.75% of the time.
- Lower has earned 314 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 119th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.