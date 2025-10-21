John Pak betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
John Pak has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his sights set on making his mark in this tournament.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Pak's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Pak's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 21, 2024
|The American Express
|MC
|69-68-73
|-6
|--
Pak's recent performances
- Pak's best finish over his last 10 appearances was a missed cut at The American Express, where he scored 6-under.
- He has an average of -0.094 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Pak has an average of -0.248 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.031 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|154
|-0.392
|-0.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.208
|-0.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|107
|-0.057
|-0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|164
|-0.503
|-0.666
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|157
|-0.744
|-1.031
Pak's advanced stats and rankings
- Pak posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.392 (154th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.9 yards ranked 160th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pak sported a 0.208 mark that ranked 61st on TOUR. He ranked 108th with a 65.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pak delivered a -0.503 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 164th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he ranked 161st by breaking par 19.67% of the time.
- Pak has earned 121 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 171st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pak as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
