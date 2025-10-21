PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
47M AGO

Joel Dahmen betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Joel Dahmen finished tied for 40th at 11-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 23-26 with hopes of improving upon his previous performance in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.

    Latest odds for Dahmen at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Dahmen's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4067-67-69-70-11

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • In Dahmen's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Dahmen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT6971-72-73-74+6--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC69-78+3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1561-67-73-68-1152
    July 27, 20253M OpenT3967-65-71-69-1215
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-71+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT5766-69-70-74-55.4
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC74-71+1--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-69-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-71+5--

    Dahmen's recent performances

    • Dahmen has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 11-under.
    • Dahmen has an average of 0.514 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.235 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.193 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.1610.514
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green580.215-0.235
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green119-0.086-0.065
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140-0.258-0.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1040.0320.193

    Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dahmen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.161 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.9 yards ranks 125th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dahmen sports a 0.215 mark that ranks 58th on TOUR. He ranks 50th with a 67.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dahmen has delivered a -0.258 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.28, and he ranks 104th by breaking par 21.39% of the time.
    • Dahmen has earned 433 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 93rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

