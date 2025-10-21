Joel Dahmen betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Joel Dahmen finished tied for 40th at 11-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 23-26 with hopes of improving upon his previous performance in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.
Dahmen's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T40
|67-67-69-70
|-11
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Dahmen's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Dahmen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T69
|71-72-73-74
|+6
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T15
|61-67-73-68
|-11
|52
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T39
|67-65-71-69
|-12
|15
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T57
|66-69-70-74
|-5
|5.4
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
Dahmen's recent performances
- Dahmen has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 11-under.
- Dahmen has an average of 0.514 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.235 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.193 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.161
|0.514
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|58
|0.215
|-0.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|119
|-0.086
|-0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|140
|-0.258
|-0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|0.032
|0.193
Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings
- Dahmen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.161 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.9 yards ranks 125th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dahmen sports a 0.215 mark that ranks 58th on TOUR. He ranks 50th with a 67.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dahmen has delivered a -0.258 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.28, and he ranks 104th by breaking par 21.39% of the time.
- Dahmen has earned 433 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 93rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
