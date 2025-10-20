PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
41M AGO

Joe Highsmith betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Joe Highsmith finished tied for sixth at 17-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.

    Latest odds for Highsmith at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Highsmith's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T666-68-62-71-17

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • In Highsmith's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 17-under.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Highsmith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT6976-70-72-72+6--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-78+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude Championship6769-74-69-76+8--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC73-67-2--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-75+7--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC74-68E--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3471-66-69-69-1319.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3668-69-74-67-221.625
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC79-75+14--

    Highsmith's recent performances

    • Highsmith's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 13-under.
    • He has an average of -0.734 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Highsmith has an average of -0.392 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.925 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Highsmith has averaged -2.095 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee123-0.114-0.734
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green152-0.337-0.392
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green123-0.104-0.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.109-0.925
    Average Strokes Gained: Total152-0.664-2.095

    Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Highsmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.114 (123rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.8 yards ranks 126th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Highsmith sports a -0.337 mark that ranks 152nd on TOUR. He ranks 169th with a 60.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Highsmith has delivered a -0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranks 110th by breaking par 21.27% of the time.
    • Highsmith has earned 828 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 54th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Oct 20, 2025

    Jason Day betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Oct 20, 2025

    Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Oct 20, 2025

    Ryan Gerard betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Baycurrent Classic

    1

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    -19

    1

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    2

    Max Greyserman
    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    -18

    2

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    3

    Michael Thorbjornsen
    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    3

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Takumi Kanaya
    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -9

    -14

    T4

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -9

    T4

    Rico Hoey
    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    -14

    T4

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -7

    -14

    T4

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -7
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW