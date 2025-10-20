Joe Highsmith betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Joe Highsmith finished tied for sixth at 17-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.
Highsmith's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T6
|66-68-62-71
|-17
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Highsmith's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 17-under.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Highsmith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T69
|76-70-72-72
|+6
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|67
|69-74-69-76
|+8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T34
|71-66-69-69
|-13
|19.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T36
|68-69-74-67
|-2
|21.625
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-75
|+14
|--
Highsmith's recent performances
- Highsmith's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 13-under.
- He has an average of -0.734 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith has an average of -0.392 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.925 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith has averaged -2.095 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|123
|-0.114
|-0.734
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.337
|-0.392
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|123
|-0.104
|-0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.109
|-0.925
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-0.664
|-2.095
Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.114 (123rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.8 yards ranks 126th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Highsmith sports a -0.337 mark that ranks 152nd on TOUR. He ranks 169th with a 60.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Highsmith has delivered a -0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranks 110th by breaking par 21.27% of the time.
- Highsmith has earned 828 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 54th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
