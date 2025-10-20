PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
35M AGO

Jesper Svensson betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jesper Svensson of Sweden tees off during a practice round prior to the Amgen Irish Open 2025 at The K Club on September 02, 2025 in Straffan, Ireland. (Jasper Wax/Getty Images)

Jesper Svensson of Sweden tees off during a practice round prior to the Amgen Irish Open 2025 at The K Club on September 02, 2025 in Straffan, Ireland. (Jasper Wax/Getty Images)

    Jesper Svensson has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his sights set on making his mark in this $6 million event.

    Latest odds for Svensson at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • This marks Svensson's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Svensson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4870-67-76-67-8--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-69+2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1466-69-63-70-1652
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1671-72-68-66-766.143
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT4373-64-71-69-311.625
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4467-70-70-69-89.3
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-70-4--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1869-65-69-65-1244
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4674-65-70-71E9
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6166-73-73-72E2.862

    Svensson's recent performances

    • Svensson has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 16-under.
    • Svensson has an average of 0.242 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.244 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson has averaged 0.347 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100.5310.242
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.2190.244
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green730.043-0.157
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting740.1000.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Total540.4540.347

    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.531 (10th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.4 yards ranked third on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sported a -0.219 mark that ranked 137th on TOUR. He ranked 82nd with a 66.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Svensson delivered a 0.100 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranked ninth by breaking par 24.74% of the time.
    • Svensson has earned 363 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 110th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

