Jesper Svensson betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Jesper Svensson of Sweden tees off during a practice round prior to the Amgen Irish Open 2025 at The K Club on September 02, 2025 in Straffan, Ireland. (Jasper Wax/Getty Images)
Jesper Svensson has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his sights set on making his mark in this $6 million event.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This marks Svensson's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T48
|70-67-76-67
|-8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T14
|66-69-63-70
|-16
|52
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T16
|71-72-68-66
|-7
|66.143
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T43
|73-64-71-69
|-3
|11.625
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|67-70-70-69
|-8
|9.3
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T18
|69-65-69-65
|-12
|44
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T46
|74-65-70-71
|E
|9
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T61
|66-73-73-72
|E
|2.862
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 16-under.
- Svensson has an average of 0.242 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.244 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged 0.347 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|10
|0.531
|0.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.219
|0.244
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|73
|0.043
|-0.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|74
|0.100
|0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.454
|0.347
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.531 (10th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.4 yards ranked third on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sported a -0.219 mark that ranked 137th on TOUR. He ranked 82nd with a 66.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Svensson delivered a 0.100 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranked ninth by breaking par 24.74% of the time.
- Svensson has earned 363 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 110th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
