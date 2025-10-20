Jason Day betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Jason Day has not competed in the tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his sights set on making an impact in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Day's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Day's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T23
|68-71-69-73
|+1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T56
|71-68-71-72
|+2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T4
|66-66-67-68
|-13
|312.5
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|76-67-72-73
|+8
|42.0
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T49
|68-69-70-73
|-4
|12.5
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T8
|70-70-71-72
|-5
|188.75
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T27
|70-66-69-66
|-9
|29.5
Day's recent performances
- Day has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
- Day has an average of 0.329 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.589 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Day has averaged 0.268 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Day's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.155
|0.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|125
|-0.138
|-0.589
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|28
|0.208
|0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|61
|0.138
|0.517
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.362
|0.268
Day's advanced stats and rankings
- Day posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.155 (67th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.5 yards ranked 114th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Day sported a -0.138 mark that ranked 125th on TOUR. He ranked 119th with a 65.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Day delivered a 0.208 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 28th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Day delivered a 0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 61st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 24th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.47, and he ranked 82nd by breaking par 21.84% of the time.
- Day has earned 1,070 FedExCup Regular Season points (37th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
