3H AGO

Jason Day betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Jason Day has not competed in the tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his sights set on making an impact in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.

    Latest odds for Day at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • This is Day's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Day's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT2368-71-69-73+1--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5671-68-71-72+2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC74-66-2--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT466-66-67-68-13312.5
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2376-67-72-73+842.0
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4968-69-70-73-412.5
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT870-70-71-72-5188.75
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT2770-66-69-66-929.5

    Day's recent performances

    • Day has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
    • Day has an average of 0.329 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.589 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Day has averaged 0.268 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Day's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee670.1550.329
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green125-0.138-0.589
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green280.2080.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting610.1380.517
    Average Strokes Gained: Total650.3620.268

    Day's advanced stats and rankings

    • Day posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.155 (67th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.5 yards ranked 114th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Day sported a -0.138 mark that ranked 125th on TOUR. He ranked 119th with a 65.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Day delivered a 0.208 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 28th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Day delivered a 0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 61st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 24th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.47, and he ranked 82nd by breaking par 21.84% of the time.
    • Day has earned 1,070 FedExCup Regular Season points (37th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

