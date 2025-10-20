PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
35M AGO

James Hahn betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)



    James Hahn has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with hopes of making a strong debut at this Utah venue.

    Latest odds for Hahn at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • This is Hahn's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Hahn's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC76-70+2--
    July 13, 2025ISCO Championship4973-67-73-70+35.600
    July 6, 2025John Deere Classic6367-70-72-74-14.400
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC78-75+13--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC69-74+1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-70E--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT3467-72-67-69-1312.133
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT3766-71-69-66-815.500
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC72-70E--

    Hahn's recent performances

    • Hahn had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 13-under.
    • Hahn has an average of -0.696 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.409 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hahn has an average of 0.384 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hahn has averaged -0.846 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hahn's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.414-0.696
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.604-0.409
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.1610.384
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.196-0.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.662-0.846

    Hahn's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hahn has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.414 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.0 yards shows his length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hahn has recorded a -0.604 mark. He has hit greens in regulation 62.82% of the time.
    • On the greens, Hahn has delivered a 0.196 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.15 putts per round and has broken par 19.23% of the time.
    • Hahn currently ranks 200th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 38 points earned.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hahn as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

