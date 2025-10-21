PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
46M AGO

Jackson Suber betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jackson Suber of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 20, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Jackson Suber of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 20, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

    Jackson Suber will compete in the Bank of Utah Championship for the first time in the past five years. The tournament takes place at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah from Oct. 23-26, 2025.

    Latest odds for Suber at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • This is Suber's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Suber's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC76-67+3--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC67-73-2--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT4572-68-71-71+26.378
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-69-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT666-65-69-68-2095.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1866-68-69-65-1244.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5372-63-71-75+16.050
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-72+5--

    Suber's recent performances

    • Suber has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
    • Suber has an average of -0.272 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.262 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Suber has averaged -1.584 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Suber's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee138-0.246-0.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green510.268-1.262
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green125-0.114-0.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting107-0.0590.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Total125-0.150-1.584

    Suber's advanced stats and rankings

    • Suber posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.246 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.5 yards ranked 43rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Suber sported a 0.268 mark that ranked 51st on TOUR. He ranked 81st with a 66.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Suber delivered a -0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.23, and he ranked 103rd by breaking par 21.40% of the time.
    • Suber has earned 320 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 117th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

