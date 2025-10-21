Jackson Suber betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Jackson Suber of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 20, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Jackson Suber will compete in the Bank of Utah Championship for the first time in the past five years. The tournament takes place at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah from Oct. 23-26, 2025.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Suber's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Suber's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|76-67
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T45
|72-68-71-71
|+2
|6.378
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T6
|66-65-69-68
|-20
|95.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T18
|66-68-69-65
|-12
|44.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T53
|72-63-71-75
|+1
|6.050
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
Suber's recent performances
- Suber has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
- Suber has an average of -0.272 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.262 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Suber has averaged -1.584 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Suber's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.246
|-0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.268
|-1.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|125
|-0.114
|-0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|107
|-0.059
|0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.150
|-1.584
Suber's advanced stats and rankings
- Suber posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.246 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.5 yards ranked 43rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Suber sported a 0.268 mark that ranked 51st on TOUR. He ranked 81st with a 66.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Suber delivered a -0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.23, and he ranked 103rd by breaking par 21.40% of the time.
- Suber has earned 320 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 117th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
