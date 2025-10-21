PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Isaiah Salinda betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Isaiah Salinda has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years. The tournament takes place at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah from Oct. 23-26, featuring a $6 million purse with defending champion Matt McCarty looking to repeat after his 23-under performance in 2024.

    Latest odds for Salinda at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • Salinda has not competed in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Salinda's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4673-71-70-67-3--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1374-66-71-67-10--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipW/D75+5--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5368-68-68-70-106.325
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC77-71+8--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC74-69+1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6067-71-71-70-94.400
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenW/D72+2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeW/D70-70E--

    Salinda's recent performances

    • Salinda has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 10-under.
    • Salinda has an average of 0.062 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.349 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Salinda has averaged 0.019 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Salinda's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130.5190.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green146-0.2790.349
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110-0.067-0.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting162-0.474-0.306
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141-0.3010.019

    Salinda's advanced stats and rankings

    • Salinda posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.519 (13th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.6 yards ranked 23rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Salinda sported a -0.279 mark that ranked 146th on TOUR. He ranked 52nd with a 67.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Salinda delivered a -0.474 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 162nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.41, and he ranked 29th by breaking par 23.50% of the time.
    • Salinda has earned 383 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 104th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

