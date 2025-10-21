Isaiah Salinda betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Isaiah Salinda has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years. The tournament takes place at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah from Oct. 23-26, featuring a $6 million purse with defending champion Matt McCarty looking to repeat after his 23-under performance in 2024.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- Salinda has not competed in the tournament in the past five years.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Salinda's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T46
|73-71-70-67
|-3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T13
|74-66-71-67
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|75
|+5
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T53
|68-68-68-70
|-10
|6.325
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T60
|67-71-71-70
|-9
|4.400
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|W/D
|72
|+2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|W/D
|70-70
|E
|--
Salinda's recent performances
- Salinda has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 10-under.
- Salinda has an average of 0.062 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.349 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Salinda has averaged 0.019 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Salinda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|13
|0.519
|0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|146
|-0.279
|0.349
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|110
|-0.067
|-0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|162
|-0.474
|-0.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|141
|-0.301
|0.019
Salinda's advanced stats and rankings
- Salinda posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.519 (13th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.6 yards ranked 23rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Salinda sported a -0.279 mark that ranked 146th on TOUR. He ranked 52nd with a 67.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Salinda delivered a -0.474 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 162nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.41, and he ranked 29th by breaking par 23.50% of the time.
- Salinda has earned 383 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 104th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
