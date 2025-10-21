Henrik Norlander betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Henrik Norlander finished tied for eighth at 16-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 23-26 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.
Norlander's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T8
|62-68-70-68
|-16
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Norlander's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 16-under.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Norlander's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T62
|67-69-74-69
|-1
|4.200
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T72
|67-66-70-76
|-5
|2.750
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|78
|67-72-73-75
|+7
|2.200
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T57
|68-69-72-70
|-5
|5.400
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|65-72-72-69
|-10
|6.333
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T52
|70-66-68-70
|-6
|6.257
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T59
|69-69-72-72
|+2
|4.600
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
Norlander's recent performances
- Norlander's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 51st at the Rocket Classic, where he shot 10-under.
- Norlander has an average of -0.617 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.314 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Norlander has averaged -0.770 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.126 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|146
|-0.329
|-0.617
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|8
|0.656
|0.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|143
|-0.186
|-0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.187
|-0.770
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.045
|-1.126
Norlander's advanced stats and rankings
- Norlander posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.656 (eighth) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 68.59% ranked 39th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Norlander sported a -0.329 mark that ranked 146th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 296.0 yards ranked 147th.
- On the greens, Norlander delivered a -0.187 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.43, and he ranked 132nd by breaking par 20.74% of the time.
- Norlander has accumulated 327 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 115th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.