PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
47M AGO

Henrik Norlander betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Henrik Norlander finished tied for eighth at 16-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 23-26 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.

    Latest odds for Norlander at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Norlander's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T862-68-70-68-16

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • In Norlander's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 16-under.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Norlander's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6267-69-74-69-14.200
    July 27, 20253M OpenT7267-66-70-76-52.750
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish Open7867-72-73-75+72.200
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT5768-69-72-70-55.400
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5165-72-72-69-106.333
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5270-66-68-70-66.257
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5969-69-72-72+24.600
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-69+1--

    Norlander's recent performances

    • Norlander's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 51st at the Rocket Classic, where he shot 10-under.
    • Norlander has an average of -0.617 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.314 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Norlander has averaged -0.770 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.126 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee146-0.329-0.617
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green80.6560.314
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green143-0.186-0.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting131-0.187-0.770
    Average Strokes Gained: Total114-0.045-1.126

    Norlander's advanced stats and rankings

    • Norlander posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.656 (eighth) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 68.59% ranked 39th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Norlander sported a -0.329 mark that ranked 146th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 296.0 yards ranked 147th.
    • On the greens, Norlander delivered a -0.187 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.43, and he ranked 132nd by breaking par 20.74% of the time.
    • Norlander has accumulated 327 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 115th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Oct 21, 2025

    Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Oct 21, 2025

    Tommy Sharp betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Oct 21, 2025

    Doc Redman betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Baycurrent Classic

    1

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    -19

    1

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    2

    Max Greyserman
    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    -18

    2

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    3

    Michael Thorbjornsen
    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    3

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Takumi Kanaya
    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -9

    -14

    T4

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -9

    T4

    Rico Hoey
    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    -14

    T4

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -7

    -14

    T4

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -7
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW