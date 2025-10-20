PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
51M AGO

Hayden Springer betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hayden Springer of the United States plays a shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Hayden Springer of the United States plays a shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Hayden Springer missed the cut at the Bank of Utah Championship last year, shooting 3-under through two rounds. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.

    Latest odds for Springer at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Springer's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-69-3

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • In Springer's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Springer's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5769-72-67-78-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-67-3--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT1469-67-70-71-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4472-65-70-69-89.300
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3465-70-70-70-1319.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5969-68-74-64-54.800
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT7771-69-74-74+82.250
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic6572-68-73-73+22.489
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-69-1--

    Springer's recent performances

    • Springer has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
    • Springer has an average of 0.333 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.278 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.337 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Springer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee570.2010.333
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green148-0.308-0.278
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green141-0.178-0.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting260.3210.440
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1030.0360.337

    Springer's advanced stats and rankings

    • Springer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.201 (57th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.8 yards ranked 32nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Springer sported a -0.308 mark that ranked 148th on TOUR. He ranked 129th with a 64.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Springer delivered a 0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 26th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 70th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77, and he ranked 15th by breaking par 24.17% of the time.
    • Springer has earned 304 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 122nd. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.31% ranked 138th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

