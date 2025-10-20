Hayden Springer betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Hayden Springer of the United States plays a shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Hayden Springer missed the cut at the Bank of Utah Championship last year, shooting 3-under through two rounds. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.
Springer's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-69
|-3
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Springer's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Springer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T57
|69-72-67-78
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|69-67-70-71
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|72-65-70-69
|-8
|9.300
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T34
|65-70-70-70
|-13
|19.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T59
|69-68-74-64
|-5
|4.800
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T77
|71-69-74-74
|+8
|2.250
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|65
|72-68-73-73
|+2
|2.489
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
Springer's recent performances
- Springer has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
- Springer has an average of 0.333 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.278 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.337 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Springer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|57
|0.201
|0.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|148
|-0.308
|-0.278
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|141
|-0.178
|-0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|26
|0.321
|0.440
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|103
|0.036
|0.337
Springer's advanced stats and rankings
- Springer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.201 (57th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.8 yards ranked 32nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Springer sported a -0.308 mark that ranked 148th on TOUR. He ranked 129th with a 64.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Springer delivered a 0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 26th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 70th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77, and he ranked 15th by breaking par 24.17% of the time.
- Springer has earned 304 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 122nd. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.31% ranked 138th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
