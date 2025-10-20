Hayden Buckley betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Buckley's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 59th at the ISCO Championship, where he scored 8-under.

Buckley has an average of -0.587 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.144 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Buckley has an average of -0.114 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.415 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.