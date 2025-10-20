PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Hayden Buckley betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Hayden Buckley missed the cut at -2 the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.

    Latest odds for Buckley at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Buckley's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC69-71-2

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • In Buckley's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Buckley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC70-75+3--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6573-67-66-78E--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC76-69+1--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC68-74E--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-71-2--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-77+5--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-74+4--
    July 28, 20243M OpenMC71-76+5--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipT5966-66-75-73-83.049

    Buckley's recent performances

    • Buckley's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 59th at the ISCO Championship, where he scored 8-under.
    • Buckley has an average of -0.587 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.144 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Buckley has an average of -0.114 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.415 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Buckley has averaged -0.973 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee930.050-0.587
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150-0.3320.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green167-0.400-0.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting163-0.477-0.415
    Average Strokes Gained: Total163-1.159-0.973

    Buckley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Buckley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.050 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranked 77th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Buckley sported a -0.332 mark that ranked 150th on TOUR. He ranked 113th with a 65.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Buckley delivered a -0.477 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 163rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 154th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.52, and he ranked 171st by breaking par 18.81% of the time.
    • Buckley has earned 100 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 173rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

