Greyson Sigg betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Greyson Sigg of the United States lines up a putt on the third green during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Greyson Sigg finished tied for 11th at 15-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.
Sigg's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T11
|67-69-67-66
|-15
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Sigg's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Sigg's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T9
|67-67-69-69
|-12
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|T23
|67-69-68-67
|-13
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T11
|67-69-67-66
|-15
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|T4
|71-66-66-72
|-13
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
Sigg's recent performances
- Sigg has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- Sigg has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
- Sigg has an average of -0.264 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.629 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Sigg has averaged 0.362 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|0.030
|-0.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|43
|0.307
|0.629
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|68
|0.071
|0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|160
|-0.448
|-0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|111
|-0.040
|0.362
Sigg's advanced stats and rankings
- Sigg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.030 (98th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.9 yards ranks 148th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sigg sports a 0.307 mark that ranks 43rd on TOUR. He ranks 45th with a 68.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Sigg has delivered a -0.448 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 160th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 151st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.51, and he ranks 161st by breaking par 19.67% of the time.
- Sigg has earned 164 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 160th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
