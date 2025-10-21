Gordon Sargent betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Gordon Sargent of the United States follows his shot on the fifth green during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Gordon Sargent has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course in Ivins, Utah, Oct. 23-26 in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Sargent's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Sargent's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T38
|68-70-71-69
|-10
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T24
|67-73-72-66
|-2
|21.622
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|62
|70-67-76-69
|-2
|4.600
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T67
|71-66-73-70
|-8
|3.150
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|MC
|80-75
|+13
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-78
|+11
|--
Sargent's recent performances
- Sargent had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 2-under.
- Sargent has an average of 0.069 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.716 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Sargent has an average of 0.237 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Sargent has averaged -0.218 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.221
|0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.700
|-0.716
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.044
|0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.563
|0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.403
|-0.218
Sargent's advanced stats and rankings
- Sargent posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.221 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 334.7 yards reflects solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sargent sported a -0.700 mark. He posted a 63.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Sargent delivered a 0.563 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.33 Putts Per Round and broke par 22.69% of the time.
- Sargent has earned 29 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 205th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.